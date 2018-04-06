Rangers defender Ross McCrorie aiming to win the Scottish Cup

Glasgow Rangers defender Ross McCrorie is determined to reward the Ibrox supporters by winning the Scottish Cup this season.
The 20-year-old defender says that Rangers are looking to knock Celtic out of the Scottish Cup at Hampden next week, and give the loyal Ibrox supporters something to cheer about.
It has been a frustrating campaign for the Gers this season, with Rangers failing to mount a successful Scottish Premiership title challenge.
McCrorie is stepping up his recovery from a foot injury that has kept him on the sidelines for the last four months, and he is hoping to get some game time this weekend against Dundee.
He returned to the bench in last weekend’s draw against Motherwell, and needs some game time so that he can be fit to face Celtic in the crucial Scottish Cup clash.
McCrorie said that winning the Scottish Cup was their priority at the start of the season, and they are determined to win it now.
The youngster has set another target for Rangers this season, and that is to ensure the Gers end up finishing second behind arch rivals Celtic.
“Winning the Scottish Cup was our target and that’s what we are aiming for,” said McCrorie, as quoted by the Evening Times.
“We will see what happens this weekend but it’s a critical point in the season and every game will be like a cup final.
“The last two games have been disappointing, and we’ll be looking to put that right and come out all guns blazing against Dundee. At a club like Rangers we should be looking to win everything, but right now, second is the bare minimum.”
“There’s always a huge incentive when you play Celtic, it’s always right up there.
“Especially being a fan, it would be great. We’ve not won the Scottish Cup since 2009, and Celtic have been winning the league, so I’d love to give the fans a trophy. They deserve it.
“They give us their support and 50,000 come out every second week for home games. They’ve been truly amazing.”