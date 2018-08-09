Rangers defender James Tavernier set to stay but Josh Windass on his way out

Glasgow Rangers have decided that club skipper James Tavernier wouldn’t be sold in the summer transfer window, but key player Josh Windass is heading for the Ibrox exit.
According to reports from The Scottish Sun, Championship outfit Ipswich have agreed a £2 million deal with the Gers for Windass.
The 24-year-old will now head to the south to undergo a medical and then thrash out personal terms ahead of the move.
Windass is a very good player and scored 18 goals for Rangers in all competitions last season. He won the penalty against Aberdeen at the weekend, but it seems Rangers felt the offer was good enough to let him go.
However, Rangers did well to thwart all advances from West Bromwich Albion for club skipper James Tavernier. The Ibrox club rejected a £1.8 million bid from West Brom for the right-back yesterday, as they were seeking in the region of £7 million.
The two clubs were locked in negotiation throughout the day but Rangers finally decided that the 27-year-old won’t be sold this summer, ahead of tonight’s crucial Europa League clash against Maribor.
While the decision to keep Tavernier seems a smart one, the club could have done better for Windass. He was under contract at the club till 2021 and given his performance last season, Rangers should have demanded a higher transfer fee for him.
Latest update on Josh Windass: According to reports from the Daily Mail (transfer live blog), Wigan Athletic and not Ipswich will be signing the Rangers midfielder for £2 million.