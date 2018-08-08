Rangers considering moves for Elvir Koljic and Armin Hodzic

Glasgow Rangers are looking to make further additions to their squad in the final couple of days of the summer transfer window with boss Steven Gerrard keen to bring at least one striker at the Ibrox club.
According to reports from the Scottish Daily Record, the Gers are eyeing a move for Croatian striker Armin Hodzic. The 23-year-old Dinamo Zagreb frontman is on Rangers’ radar and Gerrard knows him personally from his spell at Liverpool as a kid.
Rangers are also reportedly interested in signing Bosnia and Herzegovina striker Elvir Koljic, and the Bosnian club FK Krupa have claimed that the 23-year-old has been the subject of an undisclosed bid from the Ibrox club in the last 24 hours.
Hodzic scored 48 goals in 108 appearances for Croatian champions Dinamo and Rangers watched him in action against Astana in the Champions League this week.
Massive transfer window for Rangers
Both these players are current Bosnian and Herzegovina internationals and would add significant depth and quality to the side. Rangers only have Umar Sadiq and Alfredo Morelos as recognised strikers and that is why Gerrard is looking to bolster that department.
It has been a busy transfer window for Rangers with new boss Gerrard making a wholesome change to the squad. He has brought in 11 new faces at the club, covering depths at almost every position.
However, new players need time to settle in, and it remains to be seen how Gerrard integrates them into the first team. They have a good squad now, and should look to challenge Celtic all the way this season.