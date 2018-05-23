Rangers close in on Martin Skrtel signing

Rangers are hoping to sign the former Liverpool defender Martin Skrtel this summer.
As per the reports, a fee of £2.7million is close to being agreed and the Slovakian will team up with his former teammate Steven Gerrard at Ibrox next season.
Rangers need to add more quality to their defence if they want to fight for the title next season and Skrtel could prove to be a shrewd acquisition.
His arrival will bring some much-needed experience and leadership into the dressing room. Also, he has proven himself at the highest level and he would be an instant upgrade on Gerrard’s current defensive options.
Reports add that Skrtel will sign a 3-year-deal with Rangers and the transfer is likely to be completed before the 1st of June.
Meanwhile, Skrtel won’t be the only arrival this month. Liverpool winger Harry Wilson is expected to join the Scottish giants on loan as well.
The Welsh attacker was very good at Hull City last season and he will be hoping to make his mark in Scottish football as well if the deal goes through.