Rangers captain Lee Wallace ruled out for 2 months

Rangers take on Celtic in the Old Firm Derby this weekend and the home side will be without their captain Lee Wallace for the crunch clash.
Manager Pedro Caixinha has confirmed that Wallace is set to be sidelined for around two months with a groin injury.
Caixinha said: “He needs three weeks to rest totally and then after he needs three to five weeks to get totally recovered, so it’s six to eight weeks in total.”
Rangers fans will be devastated with the news. The home side could also be without Bruno and Declan John for the derby game due to injuries. Caixinha has revealed that the duo will be assessed closer to kick-off and a decision will be taken regarding their participation.
Caixinha said: “After extra-time, you need even longer to recover. So we are still assessing Declan, Bruno and all the others who finished the game.”
Caixinha is aware of the fact that he could be without three key stars for this game and he is already prepared to plan accordingly. He has hinted that there could be changes as far as the lineup is concerned and therefore a different tactical approach is very much on the cards.
He said: “I have a clear idea of what we want from Saturday’s game. Of course, the actors may be different and if the actors are different we may have to change a bit of the script – but not too much.”
The last time these two sides met at Ibrox, Celtic won the game 5-1 and the home side will be looking for payback this time.