Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has a message for Liverpool ahead of new season

Glasgow Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has wished Liverpool ahead of their 2018-19 Premier League clash against West Ham on Sunday.
The new Premier League season got underway on Friday, and Liverpool will take on Manuel Pellegrini’s West Ham on Sunday afternoon at Anfield.
The Gers manager was speaking to the press ahead of their Scottish Premiership clash against St Mirren at Ibrox on Sunday. During the interview, the former Liverpool player and club legend has sent best wishes for the Reds ahead of the new campaign. He also praised Jurgen Klopp, and added that the Reds have a ‘great’ squad this time around.
🎙️SG: I wish Liverpool all the best this season, everyone knows I’m a huge @LFC supporter and I wish them all the best for the coming season. They have a great squad and manager.
— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) August 10, 2018
Liverpool, who finished runners up in the 2017-18 Champions League, will be looking to mount a serious challenge for the Premier League title this time around.
The Reds have done well in the summer to bolster their squad with Klopp bringing in the likes of Keita, Fabinho and Shaqiri to bolster the midfield department.
Furthermore, they have splashed big money to sign Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson from AS Roma to solve one of their key problem areas. The optimism is high among the Reds fans, and Gerrard is hopeful that Liverpool will do well this season.