Rangers boss hanging on by a thread, time for 12/1 shot to take over

Rangers’s disappointing 1-1 draw at home to Kilmarnock could signal the end for manager Pedro Caixinha.
Chris Burke’s injury-time equaliser earned the visitors a dramatic point, with the goal coming after Daniel Candeias had missed a 90th-minute penalty for Rangers.
The result saw Rangers drop to fourth in the Scottish Premiership, but Caixinha insists he’s still the right man for the job.
“I am strong enough to take things forward and always look to put things in the right place,” he told STV.
“We asked the boys for a good reaction and they tried to do that, especially in the first half.
“We had to change (Graham) Dorrans after 15 minutes so the dynamic in midfield was totally different after that.
“We took a while to understand the dynamics with the two strikers. We had a few chances and scored and (Eduardo) Herrera had another chance and after that we could not control the game. I remember a few mistakes got the opponents back in the game.
“We had a lot of situations where we had to replace players and change formations. I am happy with their efforts.
“We thought everything was finished with the penalty, but football can be cruel sometimes and it was cruel for us today.”
Caixinha’s position at Ibrox looks increasingly shaky and with the club trailing Celtic by eight points it may be time for the board to act.
The likes of Kenny Miller and Billy Davies are amongst the favourites to replace Caixinha, but current Preston North End boss Alex Neil looks worth an interest at 12/1.
Neil built up a decent reputation with Hamilton Academical and Norwich City, and he’s done well with a limited budget at Deepdale.
Caixinha is odds-on to be sacked before the next derby game against Celtic in December, and Neil should be seriously considered for the role should it become available.