Rangers agree fee for Connor Goldson

Rangers are set to sign Connor Goldson from Brighton this summer.
As per the reports, the Scottish outfit have finally agreed a fee with Brighton for the highly rated central defender and the player will now complete the formalities ahead of a summer move.
Steven Gerrard was determined to sign the defender this summer and it seems that the new Rangers boss has got his man. Apparently, Gerrard spoke to the player personally and convinced him to commit to his plans next season.
Rangers will pay around £3.5million to land the Brighton stopper. Brighton had rejected two bids for the player earlier this summer.
The 25-year-old wants to play regularly and a move to Rangers would be ideal for him. At Brighton, the likes of Duffy and Dunk are ahead of him in the pecking order.
The Scottish giants need to improve defensively in order to compete for the title and a talented young defender like Goldson would be a superb addition.
Rangers have already signed the likes of Murphy, Arfield and McGregor this summer and they are closing in on the highly talented midfielder Ovie Ejaria (loan) as well.