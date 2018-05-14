Rangers agree deal to sign Scott Arfield from Burnley, fans react on Twitter

Rangers have agreed a deal to sign the experienced Burnley midfielder Scott Arfield.
The transfer has been officially confirmed on the club’s website and the midfielder has signed a four-year deal at Ibrox.
The midfielder’s deal at Burnley expires this summer and getting him on a free transfer could prove to be a masterstroke from Rangers. Arfield has played 20 times for Burnley this season.
Arfield is Steven Gerrard’s first signing for Rangers and the former Liverpool star revealed his delight after sealing the move.
The new Rangers boss claimed that Arfield has proven himself in the Premier League and he is looking forward to working with the 29-year-old next season.
The Burnley midfielder will bring a lot of experience into the Rangers dressing room next season. Arfield has helped Burnley secure promotion to the Premier League and then he helped them secure European football.
Rangers fans will be very excited about their first new signing and it will be interesting to see whether Arfield can help his new team challenge for the title now.
Here is how the Rangers fans reacted to the news.
Welcome @scottyarf 🔴⚪🔵 great signing 💙
— Lisa Jane 💋 (@RangersBiiatch) May 14, 2018
Genuine cut above what we currently have in the squad
Excellent signing 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧
— Thelionbrand (@thelionbrand) May 14, 2018
Welcome to the Famous Glasgow Rangers Scott ✊🔴⚪🔵
— nicky taylor🇬🇧 (@nickyt3232) May 14, 2018
Good start. First of many hopefully
— Paul McCrory (@PaulLinfield) May 14, 2018
Welcome Scott you took the long way round but your here now WATP 🔴⚪🔵🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧
— Stevie Brown (@stevieb_1872) May 14, 2018
Welcome to the worlds most successful club, Scott!
— Liam (@Liamwatp) May 14, 2018
Welcome to The Rangers Scotty #LetsGo
— Darren Urquhart (@Dj_Dazavich) May 14, 2018