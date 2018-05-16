Rangers agree deal to sign Allan McGregor

Rangers have agreed on a deal to sign the experienced Scottish keeper Allan McGregor.
The transfer has been officially confirmed on the club’s website and the 36-year-old has signed a two-year deal.
McGregor is Steven Gerrard’s second Rangers signing after Scott Arfield. It seems that the new manager is looking to bring in some experience this summer.
Rangers are in need of strengthening and so far they have been impressive.
McGregor has had a fantastic season with Hull City and he will be looking to make an instant impact next season. The 36-year-old helped the Tigers keep 12 clean sheets and that earned him the club’s Player of the Year award.
Steven Gerrard will be hoping for similar performances from his new signing next season.
The 36-year-old began his career at Rangers and he made his debut at the age of 20 after coming through the youth ranks.
Allan seemed delighted with his return to Ibrox. Speaking to the media after completing his move, the player said: “I’m buzzing to be back, I cannot keep the smile off my face. When the chance came, it was an absolute no-brainer.”
Steven Gerrard added: “He is vastly experienced goalkeeper who we feel can add to the options available to us currently. He has won lots of silverware for this club, and has shone at the highest level in Europe.”
