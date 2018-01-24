Raheem Sterling set to land £275,000 a week deal at Manchester City

Manchester City are planning to offer a new and improved contract to Raheem Sterling.
The England winger has been in sensational form this season and the Premier League giants want to reward him with a pay rise.
Sterling currently earns around £180,000-a-week and has two years left on his contract. The new deal will keep him at the club until 2023 and take his wages close to £275,000-a-week.
Recently, the likes of De Bruyne, Otamendi and Fernandinho have signed new deals with the club as well.
The fans will be delighted to see that the club is working hard to hold on to their best players.
Despite his stunning form, Sterling is only 23 and he is likely to get better. City cannot afford to lose him yet.
The former Liverpool winger has already scored 18 goals this season and he has also picked up four assists.
As per the latest report, Manchester City are yet to begin talks about a renewal with Sterling’s representatives but they have already signalled their intentions.