Rafael Benitez comments on his Newcastle United future

Rafael Benitez has insisted that his future at Newcastle United is not important at the moment ahead of Magpies Premier League clash against Leicester City.
Newcastle are heading into this tie with full confidence after winning back to back games against Southampton and Huddersfield.
The Magpies find themselves 12th in the league table, seven points adrift of relegation places, but Premier League safety hasn’t been guaranteed as yet.
Benitez, who reportedly earns £4 million per year at Newcastle, is focussing on Newcastle’s survival, and has refused to talk about his future.
However, he has insisted that the Magpies have already started planning for next season which probably gives an indication that the Spaniard will stay put.
“It is not a big issue,” Benitez said, as quoted by The Chronicle. “The main thing is to get 40 points. If we are there, it will be easier to start working on everything.
“But at the same time, we are already working on that but not just me but also the scouting department and Lee Charnley.
“We are trying to advance and be sure we make the right decisions for the future but obviously, you cannot say “we will do this or that signing” because you do not know but you are working on names and on what you improve for the next few years.
The former Liverpool manager, who won the Champions League with the Reds, has been recently linked with a return to Spain, with La Liga outfit Real Sociedad reportedly keen to secure his services.
According to reports from The Sun, Benitez is unhappy with Toon owner Mike Ashley due to a lack of backing in the transfer window.
Benitez is adored by the Newcastle fans, and the Spaniard loves the club as well, but unless he is backed with finances to build a strong squad, chances are very high of him leaving.