Rafa Benitez worried about Newcastle’s off-the-pitch problems

2 August, 2018 English Premier League, Newcastle United, Transfer News & Rumours


Rafa Benitez

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez has provided a worrying update for the fans in an explosive press conference earlier today.

The Spaniard explained that the club’s off-the-pitch problems have started to affect their on-pitch performances and it was evident during Wednesday night’s 4-0 friendly defeat at Braga in northern Portugal.

He said: “When things are not going well off the pitch you can see a reflection on the pitch”.

Asked if there was money to spend, he said: “I have no idea. The fans have to be concerned, we are concerned. I’m really worried. We can talk (he and Charnley) and be close (to making signings) but after we are not so close. I think we still need three or four players.”

Benitez expected to strengthen his side considerably this summer but he has not been backed in the market so far.

Newcastle have signed the likes of Muto, Ki, Dubravka and Kenedy so far but it has been sell to buy. The Magpies sanctioned a big money of Mitrovic to Fulham earlier this week.

They have also sold Mikel Merino to Real Sociedad for £10m, Chancel Mbemba to Porto for £8m and Matz Sels to Strasbourg for £3.5m.

As per the reports, Benitez thought that he would have around £45m to spend during the current transfer window but Mike Ashley has failed to deliver once again.

The Magpies laboured to a top half finish last year and the fans would have expected the club to build on it this summer.

