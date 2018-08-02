Rafa Benitez worried about Newcastle’s off-the-pitch problems

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez has provided a worrying update for the fans in an explosive press conference earlier today.
The Spaniard explained that the club’s off-the-pitch problems have started to affect their on-pitch performances and it was evident during Wednesday night’s 4-0 friendly defeat at Braga in northern Portugal.
He said: “When things are not going well off the pitch you can see a reflection on the pitch”.
Asked if there was money to spend, he said: “I have no idea. The fans have to be concerned, we are concerned. I’m really worried. We can talk (he and Charnley) and be close (to making signings) but after we are not so close. I think we still need three or four players.”
Benitez expected to strengthen his side considerably this summer but he has not been backed in the market so far.
Newcastle have signed the likes of Muto, Ki, Dubravka and Kenedy so far but it has been sell to buy. The Magpies sanctioned a big money of Mitrovic to Fulham earlier this week.
They have also sold Mikel Merino to Real Sociedad for £10m, Chancel Mbemba to Porto for £8m and Matz Sels to Strasbourg for £3.5m.
As per the reports, Benitez thought that he would have around £45m to spend during the current transfer window but Mike Ashley has failed to deliver once again.
The Magpies laboured to a top half finish last year and the fans would have expected the club to build on it this summer.
Here is how the Newcastle fans reacted to the comments from Benitez.
Our clubs being ruined by Ashley, his indifference is quite staggering.
I doubt anyone would blame Rafa if he left, I’m beginning to wonder if that’s Ashley’s intention.
— JEA Bell (@BettyAnne32) August 2, 2018
Ashley wants a stupid £400m for the club which no one will ever pay. We need a better squad, better training ground and facilities which will all cost millions, yet he still thinks it worth that.
— Lee (@BykerWall) August 2, 2018
Its hard to say, but yes a world class manager shouldn’t be taken as a freak! for his sake he has to go soon!
— Jeff Stephen (@JSNUFC00) August 1, 2018
Newcastle fans simple thing, boycott the games, first game of season no one go in the ground, dont feed mike Ashley.
— George Blair🏴 (@GeorgeBlairr) August 1, 2018
We must be the only football club that actively tries to avoid being competitive. I feel sorry for Rafa.
— Nick (@xs0ck3t) August 1, 2018
— lee cooper (@leecoops72) August 1, 2018
Give him £50m war chest and you will get a top 6 team, he is one of the best managers ever
— iwan jones (@iwanchips89) August 1, 2018
He not the first manager to be treated like muck at that club.
— nial boilarse (@nialboilarse) August 1, 2018
What a disaster Mike Ashley is.
The guy seems to take & enjoy a voyeuristic enjoyment in seeing the fans & the City suffer.
In 40 years as a fan i have never come across someone who take so much pleasure in seeing other’s suffer. It’s disgusting & sick!!
— #United with Rafa. (@NorthernSoulMod) August 1, 2018