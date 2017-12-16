Rafa Benitez wants to sign Liverpool star in January

Former Liverpool manager and current Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez knows he needs to bring in reinforcements in the winter transfer window, and reports suggest he wants to sign Daniel Sturridge.
Newcastle are currently sitting in the 16th place in the Premier League, just three points off the bottom of the table. The team has found goals, particularly hard to come by
Jurgen Klopp has preferred to start Roberto Firmino instead of fielding a central striker. There was a lot of speculation in the summer over Sturridge’s future at the club, with West Ham particularly linked with the player.
“I think Newcastle would be the ideal club for Daniel Sturridge,” former Arsenal striker Ian Wright told BBC Radio 5Live.
“The fans would take to him there.”
Despite his injury concerns, Sturridge is capable of scoring goals aplenty. He has struggled to get game-time at Liverpool and would be offered the same at Newcastle. For the player, the change of scenery would and guaranteed minutes would also boost his chances of playing for England in the World Cup next year.