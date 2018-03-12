Rafa Benitez reveals his plan for Aleksandar Mitrovic

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez has revealed and Aleksandar Mitrovic’s future will be decided at the end of this season.
The Serbian is currently on loan at Fulham and he has been in sensational form for the Londoners.
Mitrovic was sent out on loan in January after failing to impress during the first half of the season. However, the former Anderlecht star has rediscovered his form under Slavisa Jokanovic. The 23-year-old scored 7 goals in 8 appearances for Fulham so far and he could take the Cottagers to the Premier League next season.
Benitez has revealed that Mitrovic doing well for Fulham is good news and he will be given a chance at Newcastle if he keeps up his current form.
Benitez said: “There are two ways to analyse this. One is Mitrovic is scoring goals in the Championship. It’s good news for him and us. Two, he is playing before the World Cup and he is our player. We then have to discuss his future in May. In May we will see and if he is doing well, fine no problem.”
The Spaniard also explained that Mitrovic not getting a chance at Newcastle was not a personal issue. The Serbian was dropped in favour of the in-form Dwight Gayle.
He said: “It was because Dwight Gayle did so well and other players had to wait.”
Fulham fans have been urging the club to sign Mitrovic on a permanent basis in the summer and it will be interesting to see what happens.
Newcastle fans would be delighted to see the forward back at the club once again. Despite his inconsistencies, the 23-year-old is a phenomenal talent and he could still make a big difference for the Magpies.