Rafa Benitez ready to sell these five Newcastle players in January

Newcastle are hoping to improve their squad when the transfer window opens next month.
Manager Rafa Benitez knows that his resources are limited and therefore he will consider getting rid of the deadwood in order to bring in new players.
According to Chronicle, Newcastle are prepared to free up the wage bill and they will listen to offers for Henri Saivet, Mo Diame, Massadio Haidara, Jack Colback and Rolando Aarons.
It is clear that these players are not a part of Benitez’s first team plans and therefore selling them is the right thing to do. However, it might not be easy to find suitors for them at this stage of the season.
The Magpies are in the relegation zone right now and they are in desperate need of new players. Newcastle have been linked with the Chelsea winger Kenedy and the Liverpool striker Danny Ings.
Newcastle are currently up for sale and PCP Capital Partners are waiting for acceptance on their offer so that they can fund moves for Benitez’s targets during the January transfer window.