Rafa Benitez provides Newcastle transfer update, fans react

17 July, 2018 English Premier League, Newcastle United, Transfer News & Rumours


Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez has confirmed that that club will need to depend on exits in order to sign new players.

According to Lee Ryder from Chronicle, the Magpies will have to “wheel and deal” for the remainder of the window.

The Magpies managed a top ten finish last season and they were expected to strengthen the squad and push on this summer. The latest transfer update from Benitez will not go down well with the fans.

Newcastle fans were already frustrated with Mike Ashley’s backing of Rafa in the transfer market and it will be interesting to see how they react to this situation now.

Newcastle cannot afford to waste the summer if they want to establish themselves as a Premier League club. A poor window could see them fight for relegation next season.

The likes of Wolves, Fulham, Leicester, West Ham have all added to their squad this summer and Newcastle are falling behind.

They have already lost Mikel Merino to Sociedad and the likes of Ritchie and Mitrovic are expected to leave as well.

Here is how the fans reacted to the update on Twitter.

 

