Rafa Benitez provides Newcastle transfer update, fans react

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez has confirmed that that club will need to depend on exits in order to sign new players.
According to Lee Ryder from Chronicle, the Magpies will have to “wheel and deal” for the remainder of the window.
The Magpies managed a top ten finish last season and they were expected to strengthen the squad and push on this summer. The latest transfer update from Benitez will not go down well with the fans.
Newcastle fans were already frustrated with Mike Ashley’s backing of Rafa in the transfer market and it will be interesting to see how they react to this situation now.
Newcastle cannot afford to waste the summer if they want to establish themselves as a Premier League club. A poor window could see them fight for relegation next season.
The likes of Wolves, Fulham, Leicester, West Ham have all added to their squad this summer and Newcastle are falling behind.
They have already lost Mikel Merino to Sociedad and the likes of Ritchie and Mitrovic are expected to leave as well.
Here is how the fans reacted to the update on Twitter.
And so it’s confirmed.
Did anyone dare to ask the question on everyone’s lips 💋?
“WHY?”
💸💸💸💸💸💸💸💸💸
— Burnsie ⚽🏴 NUFC 🏳️⚽ (@BenArfaChance) July 17, 2018
Done. The club is exasperating. I give up on them.
— Liam (@ldabbs89) July 17, 2018
Absolute disgrace. Mike Ashley is a fat lecherous reprobate.
— The Fee (@TheGeordieFee) July 17, 2018
Disgusting, what a waste of a great manager he deserves an owner who would back him
— John Wright (@TheJohnWright) July 17, 2018
Why? Whyyyyyy? This can’t carry on. Rafa gone in January when we’re in the drop zone. Some panic buys on some average players and Alan Curbishley in charge until the end of the season. I can see it now 😥
— Jonny Shields (@Jonnyshields30) July 17, 2018
From a 20 million bid to sell to buy in a matter of a week? This is going to end badly between Rafa and Ashley…#NUFC
— Jack (@JW1931) July 17, 2018
I know! Zero ambition and yet we’ve got one of the best managers in the league. Makes no sense like. Don’t even need to break the bank but invest 50/60mil at least
— Jonny Shields (@Jonnyshields30) July 17, 2018
Why tho it’s a joke . Teams like Fulham showing more ambition than us . It’s so frustrating I’m sick of fat man . Till he’s gone where always going to be standing still . 😡😡😡
— Chris H (@chrish2113) July 17, 2018
Just a shambles every year why doesn’t he walk away
— Terence Ross (@nufctel) July 17, 2018