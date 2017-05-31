Rafa Benitez looking to sign the Napoli keeper Pepe Reina

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez is looking to sign the Napoli keeper Pepe Reina this summer.
The Spanish keeper played under Benitez at Liverpool and the Newcastle boss is keen on a reunion. Apparently, Reina is unhappy at Napoli and a return to England could be tempting.
Newcastle need to add some depth to their goalkeeping position and Reina’s experience could be key for them next season.
The Napoli star has 12 months left on his current contract and the Magpies could sign him for a bargain.
Benitez recently admitted his admiration for the former Liverpool star. He also praised Reina’s leadership abilities.
Newcastle will be hoping to build on their impressive season in Championship by securing a top half finish in the Premier League next season. Benitez will be handed a substantial transfer kitty to strengthen his squad this summer and splashing out on Reina could prove to be a shrewd decision.
Reina should be able to fit in at Newcastle with ease. He has played in the Premier League with Liverpool and has done quite well during his time at Anfield.