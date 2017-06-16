Rafa Benitez keen on a reunion with Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva

Newcastle United are looking to add to their squad ahead of the new season and Rafael Benitez has identified the Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva as one of his targets.
The Brazilian midfielder signed for Liverpool back in 2007 when Benitez was in charge of the Reds. Lucas has been a key member of the Liverpool dressing room for years but the Brazilian is no longer a part of Klopp’s plans at Anfield.
Lucas has just one year left on his current contract and Northern Echo are reporting that the player has been told to find a new club this summer.
Benitez has a very good relationship with the South American and is keen on signing him for Newcastle. The Spaniard knows that importance of a holding midfielder in the Premier League. Newcastle had to play without a specialist defensive midfielder last season and therefore Lucas could be a valuable addition for them.
As per the report, Lucas is expected to cost around £4m. The 30-year-old midfielder can play as a centre-back as well and Mike Ashley is ready to be more flexible in order to pull off the signing. Previously, the Newcastle owner had ruled out signing players who are in their 30s.
Lucas would be a short-term addition for the Magpies and they could certainly use his leadership, versatility and experience in the Premier League next season.