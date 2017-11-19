Rafa Benitez issues ultimatum to Newcastle hierarchy, demands January transfers

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez is very disappointed with the club’s summer transfers and the Spaniard has already issued an ultimatum to the board.
Benitez wants signings in January as he believes that the current squad is not good enough to survive relegation this season.
According to Daily Mirror, Benitez has already drawn up his January transfer wish list and he expects the club to back him in the market.
It will be interesting to see whether Mike Ashley is still in charge of the club come January. The Newcastle owner is looking to sell the club for around £380million and although there are a number of suitors, a deal might not be finalised before January.
Ashley is unlikely to invest in the squad anymore and Newcastle’s transfer dealings will depend on the takeover.
It seems that Benitez will have to make do with his current options. The Magpies have had a decent start to the season but they cannot afford to be complacent right now.
Newcastle were beaten 4-1 by Manchester United last night and they will be expected to bounce back straight away against Watford next week.