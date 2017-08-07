Rafa Benitez hints at move for Lucas Perez

Arsenal striker Lucas Perez has been linked with a move away from Emirates for a while now.
The former La Liga forward has been used as a squad player ever since he joined Arsenal and he is looking to leave in order to play week in week out. Furthermore, Wenger’s decision to hand the Spaniard’s number nine shirt to Alexandre Lacazette without speaking to Perez has worsened the relationship between the player and the manager.
In the recent weeks, Perez has been linked with a move to Newcastle United and now Rafa Benitez has more or less confirmed that the Magpies are interested in signing the former Deportivo star.
The newly promoted outfit are looking to add to their attack this summer and Perez would be ideal for them. Dwight Gayle is recovering from a hamstring injury right now and Perez would be the first choice for Newcastle if he makes the move.
Speaking to the media earlier, Benitez hinted that a move might be on the cards. He said: “I like the player because I have good friends in Coruña. I know that he did really well. He’s come here and not played in many games, but I like the player. We know what we need and will try to do it until the end of the transfer window.”
Perez scored 7 goals in 21 games for the Gunners last season and he managed to impress during his cameos as well. He has shown his goalscoring abilities in La Liga and Benitez would do well to pull off the transfer this summer.