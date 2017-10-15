Rafa Benitez could replace Ronald Koeman at Everton

Everton manager Ronald Koeman is under tremendous pressure after a disastrous start to the season and the Dutchman is expected to lose his job soon.
The Toffees spent a lot of money in the summer and they were expected to fight for the European places. Instead, they are 16th in the Premier League table with just two wins from eight matches.
According to reports, former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez could be a replacement for Ronald Koeman.
Benitez has done a good job at Newcastle so far and he has proven his mettle with Valencia, Chelsea and Liverpool in the past. If Everton decide to appoint him, they will be getting a top class manager and an elite tactician.
Everton has been eyeing European football for a while now and Rafa’s record in Europe is very good. The Spaniard could be the man to take them back into Europe.
The Spaniard has a house in Liverpool and therefore the transition will not be a problem. However, his ties with Liverpool football club could make the move complicated. Benitez is a major fan favourite at Anfield and the Liverpool faithful will not want him joining their bitter rivals.