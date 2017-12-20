Rafa Benitez could get around £40m to spend in the January

Newcastle United retain full faith in their manager Rafa Benitez despite the poor start to the season.
According to reports, the Spaniard is set to continue as the manager even after the planned takeover. Mike Ashley is close to selling the club for £300 million.
Amanda Staveley wanted to buy Liverpool when Benitez was in charge and she expects the Spaniard to take Newcastle forward once the sale is complete. Staveley is backed by the PCP Capital Partners.
As per the report from Mirror, Benitez is looking to add to his squad when the transfer window opens in January and he could be given around £40m to spend.
Newcastle need to spend in order to beat the drop and the board will have to ensure that they land Rafa’s targets by any means.
The Magpies are in the bottom three right now and they will face the likes of West Ham and then Manchester City over the Christmas period before key games against Brighton and Stoke.
Newcastle are eyeing up moves for Danny Ings, David Luiz and Islam Slimani.