Radrizzani takes a swipe at Leeds players for their lack of commitment

14 March, 2018 English Championship, Leeds United, Transfer News & Rumours

Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani has sent out a stern warning to the players for their performances so far this season.

Reputed journalist Phil Hay from the Yorkshire Evening Post has tweeted that Radrizzani has urged the players to learn from their mistakes and show more commitment and passion towards the club.

Leeds have had a season to forget so far and the sacking of Christiansen has not helped at all. New manager Paul Heckingbottom has struggled to get the players firing as well and Radrizzani believes that the players need to do better.

The Leeds chairman also revealed that he does not want to keep players at the club who are lacking in commitment, passion and spirit.

It will be interesting to see how the players respond to this rant from the owner now. It is a clear indication that Radrizzani is prepared to chop and change if the performances do not improve this season.

 

 

