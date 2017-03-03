Queens Park Rangers vs Cardiff City: Team News, Predicted Lineups, Key Stats

QPR vs Cardiff City Prediction, Preview & Key Stats ahead of weekend’s Championship fixture.
QPR vs Cardiff
Championship 2016/17
04th March, 15:00 pm BST
Loftus Road, London
How to follow: BBC local radio
Ian Holloway’s side are going through a rough patch at the moment, having picked up six points from their last eight Championship games. They have struggled to put a consistent run of form together, and are heading into this match on the back of a 2-1 defeat away to Preston.
QPR midfielder, Luke Freeman, is suspended for this tie, after he was sent-off in the last game.
Kazenga LuaLua, the on-loan Brighton winger, twisted his ankle in training and he will be out for a few weeks.
Steven Caulker is still not fit to face this game, while Grant Hall will be assessed before the game. Likewise, Conor Washington is doubtful for this tie.
Predicted QPR starting XI: Smithies, Onuoha, Perch, Lynch, Furlong, Luongo, Manning, Wszolek, Bidwell, Smith, Sylla
After a stuttering start to the season, Cardiff have recovered well at the turn of this year. They have picked up 13 points from a possible 18, and are undefeated in their last four games.
This will be Neil Warnock’s first league match against QPR since he left the London club in 2012.
Warnock has no new injury worries following the 2-2 draw against Fulham last weekend.
Rhys Healey is out for the rest of the season with a knee ligament injury, while Rickie Lambert is struggling with a back problem.
Bruno Ecuele Manga (knee) is back in training, but the game has come too soon for him.
Predicted Cardiff starting XI: McGregor, Richards, Bamba, Morrison, Connolly, Harris, Gunnarsson, Ralls, Noone, Zohore, Hollett
QPR VS CARDIFF KEY STATS
2 – QPR have won only twice in their last eight Championship games.
4 – Cardiff are unbeaten in their last four matches in the Championship
5 – QPR are unbeaten in their last five league meetings with Cardiff.
Prediction: QPR 1-1 Cardiff