Pundit tips Wolves to deliver 15/2 bookie-basher at Bolton

Wolverhampton Wanderers visit Bolton Wanderers on Saturday aiming to push the North West club closer to the Championship relegation zone.
Bolton head into the match 20th in the table, level on points with Birmingham City and just two points ahead of Barnsley who have a game in hand on the two sides above them.
Wolves have already secured promotion to the Premier League, but Sky Sports’ pundit David Prutton is backing them to win 2-0 at the Macron Stadium (15/2 with Sky Bet).
“Bolton would have been a massive step closer to safety if they’d managed to hold on for just a couple more minutes against Barnsley last Saturday, but they couldn’t and it’s left them right in the thick of the survival battle,” he said.
“You wonder if Wolves will dip a little now they’ve secured promotion. It happened to Brighton last season and Bolton will certainly be hoping it happens to Nuno’s side.
“I don’t think he’ll let that happen though – away win.”
Wolves still need one point to clinch the league title and they are strongly fancied to guarantee themselves top spot this weekend.
Bolton are priced at 3/1 to win the game, with Wolves available at 19/20 and the draw on offer at 12/5.