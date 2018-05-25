Pundit tips Aston Villa for Premier League return at Fulham’s expense

Aston Villa face Fulham at Wembley on Saturday with a place in the Premier League up for grabs.
The two sides will go head-to-head in the final of the Championship play-offs aiming to climb into the top flight and secure themselves a bumper payday.
Former Leeds United midfielder David Prutton fancies Villa to come out on top and he has tipped ex-Chelsea star John Terry to score the only goal of the game (195/1 with Sky Bet).
“Fulham play the better football, but they are coming against a side in Aston Villa who will be set up well to contain them,” he told Sky Sports.
“There are certainly similarities between this Villa and the Hull side that Steve Bruce got promoted two years ago, and you would fancy him to have the nous to claim a record fifth promotion to the top flight.
“It will all come down to who can manage the emotion of the day, get their noses in front and then see it out.
“Both sides will look to exploit each other’s weaknesses and Villa will place huge emphasis on getting balls into the box and set-pieces.
“These games are so often separated by the odd goal. You would not back against John Terry, with all his Wembley experience, to pop up with a header from a corner or a free-kick to win it.”
Villa are priced at 5/2 to win the game in 90 minutes, with Fulham on offer at 7/5 and the Draw available at 9/4.