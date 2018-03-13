Blog Columns Football Betting Pundit targets 6/1 cracker as Aston Villa take on QPR

Pundit targets 6/1 cracker as Aston Villa take on QPR

13 March, 2018 Aston Villa, Football Betting, Queens Park Rangers

Aston Villa host QPR on Tuesday aiming to keep up the pressure on the top two teams in the Championship.

Villa’s 4-1 victory over leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday left them seven points behind top spot with 10 games to play.

Steve Bruce’s side are just four points adrift of second-placed Cardiff City and Sky Sports’ pundit David Prutton has predicted them a record a 2-0 victory against QPR to keep their bid for promotion firmly on track (6/1 with Sky Bet).

“What a victory that was for Aston Villa on Saturday,” said Prutton.

“They were superb against Wolves and it was a big statement from them in their continued pursuit of automatic promotion.

“QPR did well to battle past Sunderland at the weekend, but a trip to Villa Park while the home side are in this kind of form is a daunting proposition.

“I can’t see past a Villa win.”

Villa are priced at 4/7 to win the game, with QPR on offer at 5/1. The draw is available at 14/5.

Sportslens tipped Villa to secure promotion a few weeks ago and with Cardiff yet to visit Villa Park they are still worth an interest at 6/5 to make it back to the Premier League.

