Pundit targets 6/1 cracker as Aston Villa take on QPR

Aston Villa host QPR on Tuesday aiming to keep up the pressure on the top two teams in the Championship.
Villa’s 4-1 victory over leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday left them seven points behind top spot with 10 games to play.
Steve Bruce’s side are just four points adrift of second-placed Cardiff City and Sky Sports’ pundit David Prutton has predicted them a record a 2-0 victory against QPR to keep their bid for promotion firmly on track (6/1 with Sky Bet).
“What a victory that was for Aston Villa on Saturday,” said Prutton.
“They were superb against Wolves and it was a big statement from them in their continued pursuit of automatic promotion.
“QPR did well to battle past Sunderland at the weekend, but a trip to Villa Park while the home side are in this kind of form is a daunting proposition.
“I can’t see past a Villa win.”
Villa are priced at 4/7 to win the game, with QPR on offer at 5/1. The draw is available at 14/5.
Sportslens tipped Villa to secure promotion a few weeks ago and with Cardiff yet to visit Villa Park they are still worth an interest at 6/5 to make it back to the Premier League.