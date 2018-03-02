Pundit targets 14/1 return as Aston Villa take on QPR

Championship pundit David Prutton strongly fancies Aston Villa to keep their promotion bid on track this weekend.
Villa head into Saturday’s home game against QPR four points behind second-placed Cardiff City with 12 games to play.
The former Leeds midfielder has tipped Steve Bruce’s side to secure a 3-1 success on Saturday (14/1 with Sky Bet).
“It was a massive win for Aston Villa at Sheffield Wednesday last Saturday, especially with Cardiff winning the following day as it kept them in touch with the top two,” he told Sky Sports.
“QPR look to be drifting a little bit. They are one of the sides who can’t go up but also aren’t in any particular danger of going down, although that could change quickly if they keep losing games.”
Villa triumphed 2-1 at Loftus Road back in November and they look a good bet to complete the double this weekend.
They are priced at 3/4 to win the game – put them in a double with Wolves (4/9) to beat Reading for a 6/4 return.