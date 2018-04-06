Pundit fancies Fulham to keep rolling with win at Sheffield Wednesday

David Prutton is backing Fulham to maintain their hopes of automatic promotion from the Championship with a hard-fought victory at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.
Fulham head into the weekend five points behind second placed Cardiff City having played a game more, although the Welsh side host leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday.
A 14-game unbeaten run has fired Fulham to within touching distance of the top two and Prutton has tipped them keep rolling with a 1-0 win at Hillsbrough (7/1 with Sky Bet).
“Fulham just keep on going and they’ll still have real belief of finishing in the top two,” he told Sky Sports.
“At the very least they’ll want to keep winning to carry this form into the play-offs.
“This could prove a stumbling block. Sheffield Wednesday have three wins on the spin now and finally look to have woken up, although it’s a bit late for them this season.
“It will be tough for them, but I think Fulham have the quality to see them through.”
Wednesday won 1-0 at Craven Cottage earlier this season, but Fulham have been the in-form side in the Championship over the last few months.
The home side can be backed at 16/5 to win the game, with Fulham on offer at 17/20 and the draw available at 13/5.