Pundit eyeing 66/1 cracker as Fulham host Wolverhampton Wanderers

Former Leeds midfielder David Prutton has warned Wolverhampton Wanderers not to get complacent in their quest for promotion from the Championship.
Wolves have drawn their last two matches but are still nine points clear of second-placed Cardiff City with 13 games to play.
They face a difficult looking trip to Fulham on Saturday and Prutton has tipped Aleksandar Mitrovic to score first for the home side, but he thinks Wolves will fight back to secure a 2-2 draw (66/1 with Sky Bet).
“Wolves are still a good amount clear at the top of the league, but that gap can close quickly if they keep letting results slip like they did against Norwich in midweek – the job’s not done yet,” he told Sky Sports.
“Fulham’s momentum has been ever-so-slightly halted by a couple of draws lately, but they’ll still be an extremely tough proposition for Wolves, who are yet to drop points in three games in a row this season. I fancy an entertaining draw.”
Fulham are unbeaten in their last seven games, but they haven’t beaten Wolves in their last six meetings and that run looks likely to continue this weekend.
However, Prutton’s prediction is ambitious and simply backing the draw at 23/10 could be the way to play this one.