Blog Columns Football Betting Pundit eyeing 66/1 cracker as Fulham host Wolverhampton Wanderers

Pundit eyeing 66/1 cracker as Fulham host Wolverhampton Wanderers

23 February, 2018 English Championship, Football Betting, Fulham, Wolves

Former Leeds midfielder David Prutton has warned Wolverhampton Wanderers not to get complacent in their quest for promotion from the Championship.

Wolves have drawn their last two matches but are still nine points clear of second-placed Cardiff City with 13 games to play.

They face a difficult looking trip to Fulham on Saturday and Prutton has tipped Aleksandar Mitrovic to score first for the home side, but he thinks Wolves will fight back to secure a 2-2 draw (66/1 with Sky Bet).

“Wolves are still a good amount clear at the top of the league, but that gap can close quickly if they keep letting results slip like they did against Norwich in midweek – the job’s not done yet,” he told Sky Sports.

“Fulham’s momentum has been ever-so-slightly halted by a couple of draws lately, but they’ll still be an extremely tough proposition for Wolves, who are yet to drop points in three games in a row this season. I fancy an entertaining draw.”

Fulham are unbeaten in their last seven games, but they haven’t beaten Wolves in their last six meetings and that run looks likely to continue this weekend.

However, Prutton’s prediction is ambitious and simply backing the draw at 23/10 could be the way to play this one.

Aston Villa fancied to get back on track at Sheffield Wednesday
Celtic fans react to Dorus de Vries display on Twitter
We are conducting a 2018 World Cup survey - it takes less than 5 minutes to fill, and all submissions are entered into a random draw for a £100 Amazon gift card. Interested? Take the survey now.

About The Author

michaeljblack

I'm a North West based freelance sports journalist with a passion for football. Follow me on Twitter @mjblack_ for my ramblings about the British game (plus other things thrown in for good measure).