Pundit eyeing 40/1 bookie-basher as Wolves face Norwich City

Former Leeds United midfielder David Prutton believes Wolverhampton Wanderers will take another step towards the Premier League when they face Norwich City on Wednesday.
Wolves are 11 points clear at the top of the Championship after drawing 1-1 at Preston on Saturday, while Norwich are down in 13th place after snatching a 1-1 draw at home to Ipswich Town.
The home side are unbeaten in their last four games and Prutton is backing them to secure a 3-2 victory at Molineux (40/1 with Sky Bet).
“Wolves have been so good this season that it almost comes as a shock whenever they drop points now,” he told Sky Sports.
“A point in Preston is never a bad thing and they’ll be glad to be back on their own turf on Wednesday night against a team who will try to take them on at their own game.
“Both sides like to get it down and play it and that should produce a good game, but Wolves should have too much for Norwich.”
Wolves have looked a class apart in the Championship this term and it’s difficult to imagine Norwich taking anything from this game.
The home side are priced at 8/13 to win on Wednesday – put them in a double with Derby County (4/5) to beat Leeds United for a near 2/1 double.