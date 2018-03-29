Pundit eyeing 22/1 cracker as Wolves visit Middlesbrough

Wolverhampton Wanderers visit Middlesbrough on Friday aiming to take another step towards the Premier League.
Twelve points from their final eight matches will guarantee Wolves promotion from the Championship and Sky Sports‘ pundit David Prutton has backed them to win at the Riverside.
Prutton has tipped Benik Afobe to score in 1-0 victory for the visitors (22/1 with Sky Bet).
“Wolves are 13 points clear of third and it would take an almighty collapse for them to fail in winning promotion now,” said Prutton.
“Middlesbrough, meanwhile, are right in the thick of the scrap for a play-off spot and there are four sides queuing behind them waiting for any slip-ups.
“Tony Pulis will have his side right up for this one, but I think Wolves will have too much quality.”
Wolves’ form has been patchy away from Molineux in recent weeks and there are reasons to believe Boro can take something from this fixture.
Pulis’ side have won four and drawn one of their last five home games in the league and backing them to pick up a point at odds of 21/10 could be the way to play this one.