Pundit believes Willian will leave if Antonio Conte stays at Chelsea

Chelsea star Willian has been tipped to leave the club if Antonio Conte stays on as manager.
The 29-year-old described life under Conte as ‘difficult’ last season because he was on the bench so much.
However, Willian has still earned a place in Brazil’s squad for this summer’s World Cup.
South American football expert Tim Vickery believes the tournament will put the forward in the shop window ahead of a probable move away from Stamford Bridge..
“It seems very clear that this will be Willian’s last World Cup,” he told Sky Sports.
“He’s desperate to make an impression for his national team and to make a statement to his club manager.
“Unless there are changes at Chelsea, you can certainly see him moving on.
“He’s said in the past he wouldn’t be adverse to a big money move to China. The World Cup will serve to put him in the shop window.”
Willian has scored 44 goals in 236 appearances for Chelsea since joining the club from Anzhi Makhachkala in 2013.
He was part of Chelsea’s Premier League winning squad in 2014/15 and 2016/17, but he started just 20 league games last season and his future looks likely to be elsewhere.