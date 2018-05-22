PSV star Hirving Lozano refuses to rule out Everton move

PSV winger Hirving Lozano has refused to rule out a move to Everton this summer.
The Mexican has been linked with a move to Goodison Park ever since Marcel Brands joined the Toffees. The Dutchman was instrumental in PSV signing Lozano.
The 22 year old attacked had a fantastic season with PSV and it will be interesting to see whether Everton make a move for him.
Lozano managed to score 19 goals and dish out 11 assists in all competitions.
The player has now admitted that he is aware of the links with Everton and he will make a decision after the World Cup.
For now, the Mexican star is fully focused on this summer’s World Cup and any potential transfer will have to wait.
Speaking to the media, Lozano revealed his gratitude towards Marcel Brands. He said: “Brands brought me to PSV, I’m grateful, happy, but I’m not thinking about whether I’m an option [for Everton]. If there is an option to leave we’ll decide what is the best decision for me and my family, but I’m concentrating on the national team.”
Lozano would be a fantastic addition to Everton. The Mexican will bring some much needed flair and pace to the side. Also, he will add goals from the wide positions – something Everton have lacked this season.