PSV director Marcel Brands comments on Everton interest

Everton have been linked with a move for the PSV director Marcel Brands in the recent weeks.
The former Dutch footballer has done a very good job at the Eredivisie club and Everton want him to shape their future from next season.
Sam Allardyce is expected to be shown the door at the end of this season and the Toffees are looking to bring in a new manager as well.
The Everton target has now responded (translated by HITC) to the interest from the Toffees.
He said: “Everton? it’s flattering, but I’ve said no more than yes in recent years. I also said yes to PSV only the second time, I have a very nice job and a nice life here, the question is whether I want to give it up, I’ve never been a clubhopper”.
Brands could be the ideal man to guide Everton off the pitch. The PSV director would certainly improve Everton in the transfer department.
Brands has managed to keep PSV competitive despite losing quite a few first team stars last summer. The likes of Locadia, Propper, Willems, Maher, Moreno and Guardado were moved on at the start of the season and PSV decided to invest in youth.
The Dutch side are now seven points clear at the top of Eredivisie.
Moshiri will be expecting the Dutchman to do a similar job at Goodison Park. Everton spent a lot of money in the summer but the new signings have failed to deliver so far. The Toffees cannot afford to waste another summer window.
It will be interesting to see whether they manage to convince Brands and PSV now.