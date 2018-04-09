PSV confirm Everton approach for Marcel Brands

Everton are looking to appoint a director of football next season and they have approached the PSV man Marcel Brands.
The former Dutch footballer has done an impressive job at PSV and Moshiri wants him to take Everton forward as a club.
PSV have confirmed that Everton have already spoken to Brands thrice now. However, the deal is far from done.
The Toffees approached the PSV director twice last year and they have contacted him recently as well. Brands has already informed PSV of the developments.
PSV general manager Toon Gerbrands has confirmed that the Dutch outfit are waiting for Everton to speak to them now.
He said: “They (Everton) have recently spoken to him, but also twice in the last year. It has not gone through twice and even now the contract is not complete at all. Everton also has to speak to PSV and that is not the case yet. They have only spoken to Marcel, and he’s informed us about this. It is not done yet. His feeling must be one hundred percent good. The fact that he has had a conversation with them does indicate that he is considering it.”
It will be interesting to see whether Everton manage to land Marcel Brands as their director of football this summer. It would certainly be a big step forward for them.
Sam Allardyce is expected to be on his way out at the end of this season. Everton have been linked with Paulo Fonseca in the recent weeks.
It is clear that Moshiri wants to reshape the club from top to bottom and the fans will be excited with these developments.