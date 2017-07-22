PSG’s £240m double deal will spark Europe-wide transfer scramble

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez has been linked with a move away from Emirates for a while now.
The Chilean is nearing the end of his deal at the club and has failed to agree on an extension so far. It is understood that the 28-year-old is a prime target for French giants PSG.
According to Guardian, the Ligue 1 outfit are increasingly confident of signing Alexis Sanchez this summer. The report adds that the player and his agent met with PSG officials in Paris on Friday. PSG are set to bid around £40.3m for Sanchez soon.
Although Wenger has maintained that the player is not for sale, his interest in signing Lemar says a different story.
The Monaco winger is likely to cost a lot and he won’t be joining them to sit on the bench. The Frenchman plays in a role similar to that of Sanchez and it will be hard to accommodate both.
Meanwhile, the French outfit are interested in securing a world record transfer for the Barcelona superstar Neymar as well.
They are prepared to pay his £199m release clause and will pay him around £35.8m per year.
The report from Guardian claims that Neymar wants to join PSG and has informed his teammates of his desire. The player’s father is set to travel to Paris to finalise the transfer this weekend.
PSG’s double deal could well spark a European transfer scramble this summer.
Arsenal and Barcelona will be looking for top class replacements. The Camp Nou outfit have been looking at the Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho and Kylian Mbappe.
Meanwhile, Arsenal are likely to turn to Lemar if Sanchez leaves.