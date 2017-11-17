PSG tell Liverpool, Chelsea and Inter to pay £18m for Pastore

Paris Saint-Germain have slapped an £18m price tag on the head of attacking-midfielder Javier Pastore, reports L’Equipe via talkSPORT. The 28-year-old has made just three Ligue 1 starts for the title-chasers this season, and could be on his way out to pursue first-team football.
Premier League duo Liverpool and Chelsea, and Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are reportedly keen on Pastore, who has been valued at £18m by Paris Saint-Germain. The attacking-midfielder is said to be frustrated with manager Unai Emery due to a lack of playing time, and could be sold in January as a result.
The 27-cap Argentine international joined from Italian outfit Palermo for £38m in 2011. Pastore has gone on to make 240 appearances for the Paris Saint-Germain, scoring and creating 98 goals. Despite being considered one of the most talented players in Europe, his playing time has decreased each season at the Parc des Princes after new signings were brought in every summer.
Since the start of the 2015/16 season, Pastore has made just 23 Ligue 1 starts from a possible 88 appearances. His £18m asking price is certainly affordable to the likes of Inter Milan, Chelsea and Liverpool, so the South American midfielder could be on the move in the coming weeks.