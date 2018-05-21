PSG set to beat Liverpool and Man City in race to sign legendary goalkeeper

According to a report published by the Daily Mail, PSG look set to sign Italian football legend Gianluigi Buffon.
The 40-year-old Buffon brought an end to his time with Juventus last weekend.
He had been with Juventus since 2001.
He made more than 650 appearances for the Old Lady of Italian Football and even stuck with the club when they were demoted to Serie B in 2006.
The 2006 World Cup winner was widely expected to announce his retirement from professional last week Thursday.
However, while he did say that he would be leaving Juventus, he added that he has received good offers and did not confirm that he would retire.
Buffon has won nine Serie A titles and most major trophies on offer.
The one title which has eluded him is the Champions League- he has appeared in three finals with Juventus and lost all.
The Daily Mail has now reported that Buffon is close to signing a 2-year deal with French giants PSG.
With PSG aiming to launch a push for the Champions League next season, he may get an opportunity to potentially lift Europe’s Premier Club trophy.
Liverpool and Man City were also rumored to be interested in the veteran. However, had he joined these clubs, it would be uncertain as to whether he would go straight into the first-team.