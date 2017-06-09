The future of James Rodriguez almost looks set to be away from the Santiago Bernabeu next season. The Real Madrid midfielder has been tracked by both Chelsea and Manchester United, but now a new poacher has entered the fray.
According to Le 10 Sport, Paris Saint-Germain are considering to make a move to sign the Colombian midfielder. The French giants missed out on the Ligue 1 title last year to Monaco. This marked the first year since 2012 of them not winning the crown. They will therefore be looking to spend big this summer to bring in world-class additions and re-establishing their local dominance.
Rodriguez has previous experience of playing in Ligue 1, as he spent the season before the 2014 FIFA World Cup at Monaco. Following a stellar performance in Brazil though, he attracted interest from several of the giants. Like so many others before him, he chose to move to Real Madrid, for a fee of around €80 million.
After a solid first season in the Spanish capital, he has faded badly and doesn’t hold a regular starting place. Zinedine Zidane doesn’t really consider Rodriguez a bit part of his plans and so it doesn’t like the situation is going to change any time soon, either. At still only 25, he will want to play for a club where he can have more of a central role. He is valued at €70 million, and PSG have competition from Inter Milan as well, apart from the two English clubs.
United are full of creative attacking players at the moment, and could well pull out if the bidding war gets too intense. Chelsea, on the other hand, could struggle to get the most of Rogriguez in Antonio Conte’s current system. The Colombian is more of a number 10, and the Blues’ 3-4-3 doesn’t have a midfielder in such an advanced position. They also seem to be well-equipped enough on the wings, with Eden Hazard, Willian and Pedro.