PSG forward Jese Rodriguez set for sensational move to the Premier League

Paris Saint-Germain outcast Jese Rodriguez is close to joining Stoke City on a season-long loan deal.
The Spain International was widely expected to join Serie A side Fiorentina on a two year loan contract with view to a permanent transfer but a deal has failed to materialize.
And according to several sources, Jese has turned down a move to Italy and has instead opted to join Stoke City after deciding to test himself in the Premier League.
On Jesé: a year loan almost agreed, but PSG want 2 recoup the £22m they paid. He spoke to Karanka last season and has fancied EPL since then pic.twitter.com/VzRAAVjk7O
— Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) August 13, 2017
The Real Madrid youth product moved to PSG only last summer in search of regular first team action but hugely struggled to make an impression under Unai Emery before returning to La Liga with Las Palmas on short term loan deal that has now expired.
And following Neymar’s record breaking £198 million move to the French capital, Jese is now further down the pecking order and appears poised to leave the club within the next two weeks.
Since his £22.5 million move from Real Madrid 12 months ago, the Spanish attacker has managed to secure just eight league starts for PSG, who are keen to recoup the full amount of his previous transfer fee.
Jese can be deployed in multiple attacking positions and Potters boss Mark Hughes will be pleased with the attacker’s arrival as he seeks to replace Marko Arnautovic, who joined West Ham earlier this summer.