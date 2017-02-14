PSG defender Thomas Meunier would welcome Manchester United transfer

Paris Saint-Germain defender Thomas Meunier has revealed his admiration for Manchester United in a recent interview.
The 25-year-old Belgian right-back joined PSG from Club Brugge for a fee of £5m in the summer of 2016. Meunier has impressed at Parc des Princes this season and has managed to establish himself as a regular starter ahead of Serge Aurier.
Although the player has not been linked with a move to the Premier League or Manchester United in particular, he chose to reveal his love for the Red Devils. Meunier stated that Manchester United is the club of his dreams and he would love to play in England one day.
However, the Belgian also confirmed that he is very happy at Paris Saint-Germain and won’t be disappointed to finish his career in Paris. Meunier also mentioned that Manchester United have a very good right back in Antonio Valencia and therefore they might not need a full back anytime soon. The former Wigan star signed a new deal at Old Trafford earlier this season.
I’ve always said that one day, I would like to play in the Premier League. I’m very happy in Paris and if I finish my career there, it won’t be a disappointment, far from it. But, if one day, I had to leave Paris, why not? On the other side of the Channel, there are the stadiums, the fans, and I’ve never hidden that I’m a big fan of Manchester United, which remains, in my eyes, the real reference in the world of football.
Meunier has been a key member of Unai Emery’s squad and has made 23 appearances for them this season, scoring two goals.