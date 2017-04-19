PSG defender Serge Aurier agrees to join Manchester United

Paris Saint-Germain defender Serge Aurier is expected to join Manchester United at the end of this season.
According to reports from the Ivory Coast media, the Ivory Coast full-back has apparently agreed on a deal with the Red Devils and has given his word to Jose Mourinho regarding a summer move.
Aurier was offered an extension by the French champions, but the right back has decided to turn down PSG’s proposal and switch clubs at the end of this season.
The player is frustrated with his situation at PSG right now and is looking to avoid further drama and controversy surrounding him by joining Manchester United. Aurier has attracted a lot of criticism at PSG for his antics.
The defender called his teammate Angel Di Maria a clown. He also attacked Blanc with a homophobic slur on social media. Furthermore, he was seen criticising Björn Kuipers’ refereeing decision and calling him a “dirty son of a bitch” in a video posted on Facebook.
The 24-year-old is attracted to Manchester United’s project and has already spoken to Jose Mourinho several times.
Manchester United have used Valencia as their right back all season and signing Aurier would certainly be an upgrade in that position. When on form, the Ivorian is one of the best defensive right backs around.
Aurier’s deal at PSG expires in 2019 and the Ligue 1 club will not want to sell for cheap. It will be interesting to see if the Red Devils can agree on a fee for the defender now.
#MUFC want #PSG‘s Serge Aurier this summer and the right-back has told Mourinho he’ll join, according to L’Equipe. Fee expected to be €20m
— Matt Spiro (@mattspiro) April 19, 2017