According to Don Balon, Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has requested the Ligue 1 champions agree a deal for Fulham defender Ryan Sessegnon this summer.
Barcelona’s interest could be stumbling block as the Catalans are lining up the £50m-rated star as a secondary option to Jordi Alba. Even Real Madrid are named as suitors in the report.
Sessegnon rose through the youth ranks to the Fulham first-team in 2016 and has gone on to make 77 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating 32 goals.
The 17-year-old has been in fantastic form this season, contributing 21 goals in 44 Championship games for Fulham, while being named Championship Player of the Year. He could be on the move in the coming months, however.
Neymar has requested his signing for PSG, but Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu is also monitoring his development. Real president Florentino Perez has a fleeting interest but it’s unknown if Los Blancos are considering a bid.
PSG, Barcelona and Real Madrid would have to pay a tidy sum for his signature, but given Sessegnon is the first player outside the Premier League to be nominated for the PFA Young Player of the Year award, he clearly has a bright future.
His Fulham side are chasing promotion to the Premier League and are currently third in the Championship, one point of a top-two spot with two games remaining. If they went up this season, Sessegnon’s value could further sky-rocket.
Stats from Transfermarkt.