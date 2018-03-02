Prutton eyeing 20/1 bookie-basher as Wolves host Reading

Wolves host Reading on Saturday aiming to end a run of three games without a win.
The Championship leaders are now just six points clear of Cardiff City having looked nailed on to win the title for much of the season.
Former Leeds midfielder David Prutton told Sky Sports that he fancies Wolves to beat Reading 2-1 with Diogo Jota to score first (20/1 with Sky Bet).
“Are Wolves starting to wobble?” he said.
“”They were absolutely cruising until not so long ago, but have now dropped points in three consecutive games and the gap between themselves and the teams below is closing.
“They have got a huge month coming up and their next four away games are unbelievably tough.
“But this is surely a home banker against a Reading side who have been woeful lately.”
Wolves won 2-0 at Reading back in November and it’s difficult to imagine them not completing the double this weekend.
The home side are priced at 4/9 to win the game – put them in a double with Aston Villa (3/4) to beat QPR for a 6/4 return.