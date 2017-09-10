Pressure mounting on Aston Villa boss, Jonathan Kodjia to the rescue?

Steve Bruce’s position at Aston Villa could be under threat after another disappointing performance against Brentford on Saturday.
Villa limped to a 0-0 draw against Brentford and lie 18th in the table, ten points behind leaders Cardiff City after just six games.
Bruce has invested heavily in his squad this summer, bringing in the likes of John Terry, Glenn Whelan and Robert Snodgrass, but their display against the Bees didn’t suggest Villa are likely to mount a serious challenge for promotion.
Club owner Tony Xia expressed his dissatisfaction on Twitter after the game with a series of emojis, and it’s difficult to see the Chinese businessman staying patient with Bruce if results don’t improve soon.
Bruce’s hopes of surviving at Villa Park could rest on the shoulders of Jonathan Kodjia. The striker scored 19 goals in the Championship last season before breaking his ankle in April, but he is now close to a return.
Kodjia will make an appearance for the Under-23s on Monday and could come into contention for Villa’s home game against Middlesbrough the following day.
The Ivory Coast international’s return should prove to be a major shot in the arm for Villa’s hopes of success this season and if Kodjia hits the ground running it may just be enough to keep Bruce in a job.