Premier League 2018-19: West Ham United Season Preview

West Ham United fans haven’t had much to cheer about in recent times, but that could be set to change under new manager Manuel Pellegrini.
Signings like Lucas Perez, Felipe Anderson, Issa Diop, Lukasz Fabianski, Andriy Yarmolenko and Ryan Fredericks have significantly strengthened the Hammers’ squad and hopes are high that the club can enjoy a successful season.
Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere’s addition to the ranks is a gamble, but if he can recapture his best form it could prove to be an astute bit of business.
Having won the title in Ecuador, Argentina and England, Pellegrini certainly has the pedigree to improve West Ham.
He favours entertaining football and that will be music to the ears of fans who were left nonplussed by David Moyes’ dull approach.
The London Stadium was a toxic place to be at times last season, but if Pellegrini can work his magic the club could enjoy an impressive campaign.
Key player – Jack Wilshere
Wilshere may well have preferred to stay at Arsenal, but the move to West Ham could reignite his career.
Staying fit has been Wilshere’s biggest problem and that is something the Hammers will need to manage properly.
If he avoids injuries, the 26-year-old could even force his way back into Gareth Southgate’s England squad.
Prediction
Burnley, Everton, Leicester City and Newcastle United finished in positions 7-10 last season and this West Ham squad is certainly capable of forcing its way amongst the group.
Seventh will probably the limit of what they will achieve, but they could be a good bet to win one of the domestic cups this season.
Title odds: 250/1
First fixture: Liverpool (A)