Premier League 2018-19: Tottenham Hotspur Season Preview

Tottenham Hotspur haven’t won a trophy since 2008 and that run could easily continue this season.
Manager Mauricio Pochettino has received plenty of praise for the job he’s done at Spurs, although he still hasn’t secured any silverware.
Hanging on to Harry Kane was imperative to Spurs’ hopes of success, but the club’s failure to strengthen their squad this summer could hit them hard.
Spurs’ starting XI can match the best that the Premier League has to offer, but their squad isn’t nearly as strong as the likes of the two Manchester clubs or Liverpool.
The move to their new stadium is undoubtedly great news and certainly could help them in the future.
However, it’s be proven previously that standing still in the Premier League generally results in a club going backwards.
Spurs will be desperate for that not to happen to them.
Key player – Harry Kane
The England captain is an obvious choice as Spurs’ key player and their chances of success rest heavily on his shoulders.
Kane scored 41 goals in all competitions last season – highlighting his importance to the club.
An injury to the 24-year-old would leave Spurs looking woefully short of quality striking options – Pochettino will be praying he stays fit.
Prediction
Spurs finished third last season, but with both Liverpool and Chelsea strengthening their squads they look vulnerable this time around.
Pochettino’s side may even come under threat from Arsenal, although they should have enough about them to fend off their local rivals.
Title odds: 14/1
First fixture: Newcastle United (A)