Premier League striker keen to stay despite Everton and West Ham interest

French striker Olivier Giroud has committed his future to Arsenal after claiming that he ‘wants to carry on good journey’ at the North London club.
The Gunners are poised to sign their long-term transfer target Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon in a club record deal thought to be in excess of £45 million, meaning Giroud will face fresh competition with his national team-mate ahead of the upcoming campaign.
The 30-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from the Emirates with Everton and West Ham United reportedly keen to sign him. But Giroud has pledged his future to Arsenal and will continue to fight for his position under Arsene Wenger.
In an interview with Arsenal’s official website, Giroud said: “I won a few titles in my career, that is an important thing, but there is another thing which is important for me.
“I would love to win another title, or maybe more until the end of my contract. The motivation is here, always doing your best to make your family proud.”
Giroud managed to score 12 goals last season despite being handed just 11 league starts and the France International is expected to further fell down in the pecking order after the long-awaited arrival of Lacazette in the next few days.
The 30-year-old has been tipped with a £20 move to fellow Premier League side Everton and West Ham to secure regular first team football but after declaring his loyalty to Arsenal, Giroud looks set to stay put to prolong his five-year spell at the Emirates.